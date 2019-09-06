Football > Serie A

Football video - Chris Smalling says racism is ‘unacceptable’ as he settles in at Roma

Smalling says racism is ‘unacceptable’ as he settles in at Roma
view | 00:27
SNTV

Just now

Chris Smalling has described racism as "unacceptable" as he spoke at his introductory press conference as a Roma player, having joined the Italian club from Manchester United on a season-long loan deal.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos