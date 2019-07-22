Football > Serie A

Maurizio Sarri: Cristiano Ronaldo is free to play where he wants

Maurizio Sarri: Cristiano Ronaldo is free to play where he wants
Cristiano Ronaldo will have licence to roam freely for Juventus, says new boss Maurizio Sarri.
