Football > Serie A

VIDEO - Antonio Conte on racist abuse of Romelu Lukaku – ‘it has happened too often’

Conte on racist abuse of Lukaku – ‘it has happened too often’
96 views | 01:51
SNTV

13 minutes ago

Antonio Conte said 'in Italy we need to improve' after Romelu Lukaku was subjected to monkey chants during Inter Milan 2-1 victory over Cagliari on Sunday.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos