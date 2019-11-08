Football

'So bad' - Nuno Espirito Santo not impressed with Neves' penalty
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach, Nuno Santo, said on Thursday that Ruben Neves "has to improve" his penalty taking after his spot kick was saved in Wolves' 1-0 win over Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League at the Molineux Stadium.
