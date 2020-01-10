Football > Spanish Supercopa

VIDEO - Lionel Messi laments 'childish mistakes' from Barcelona in Super Cup tie with Atletico Madrid

Messi laments 'childish mistakes' from Barcelona
Eurosport

5 minutes ago

A very downbeat Lionel Messi reflects on the "childish mistakes" made by his Barcelona side in their Spanish Super Cup tie against Atletico Madrid.
