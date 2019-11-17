Football

VIDEO - Sterling tweet 'brought closure' to Gomez incident - Southgate

England head coach Gareth Southgate said on Saturday that Raheem Sterling's Tweet in support of Joe Gomez has "brought closure" to their recent fallout.
