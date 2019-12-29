Abraham backed to kick on again after Arsenal winner

VIDEO - Tammy Abraham backed to kick on after Arsenal winner
See moreSee less
Football
Euro Papers: Klopp the 'preferred' choice for Barcelona4,149 views • 3 hours ago
Euro Papers: Odegaard makes stunning move to England... or does he?7,255 views • Yesterday at 16:59
WATCH: Arteta blames lack of physicality for Chelsea loss151 views • 16 minutes ago
Abraham backed to kick on again after Arsenal winner114 views • 12 minutes ago
Mourinho: We gave Norwich a December 28th present1,467 views • 21 hours ago
Ronaldo discusses surprising retirement plans981 views • Yesterday at 18:05
Ancelotti: Calvert-Lewin 'can be one of the top strikers in Europe'658 views • 23 hours ago
'I cannot give you an answer' - Pellegrini minutes before sack1,504 views • 21 hours ago
Ozil’s attitude has been incredible - Arteta1,536 views • 26/12/2019 at 21:11
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Klopp the 'preferred' choice for Barcelona
Euro Papers: Odegaard makes stunning move to England... or does he?
Shiffrin storms to slalom victory in Austria
'What a turnaround!' - Pinturault puts in brilliant slalom run in combined
'Five in a row!' - See the jumps which gave Kobayashi opening Four Hills win
Shiffrin storms to victory at Lienz