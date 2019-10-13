Football

VIDEO - Tennis news - Daniil Medvedev reacts to Shanghai victory

Medvedev reacts to Shanghai victory
43 views | 01:07
Eurosport

Just now

Daniil Medvedev insisted he was glad to make some history agaisnt Alexander Zverev - even if he wasn't going to show it.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos