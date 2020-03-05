Football > The Emirates FA Cup

Football video - 'Eric Dier did something we cannot do' - Jose Mourinho on altercation with fan

'Dier did something we cannot do' - Mourinho on altercation with fan
Jose Mourinho says he has sympathy for Eric Dier confronting a fan after Tottenham's FA Cup defeat to Norwich, but says it is something he really shouldn't have done as a professional.
