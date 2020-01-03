Football > The Emirates FA Cup

Jose Mourinho: The FA Cup is 'beautiful' - it's full of surprises

Mourinho: The FA Cup is beautiful - it's full of surprises
"I think it's going to be a very difficult match" said Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho on Friday as he prepares his team to face Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.
