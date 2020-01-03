Football > The Emirates FA Cup

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: Players, not cups, the priority

Priority is players' well-being, not cups, for Klopp
Eurosport

Just now

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted he does respect the FA Cup, but his priority has to be the well-being of his players ahead of Sunday's third round tie at home to Everton.
