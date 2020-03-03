Football video - Mikel Arteta: This doesn’t make up for Europa League exit
See moreSee less
Football
Chong swapping United for a European powerhouse - Euro Papers4,385 views • 20 hours ago
'Liverpool fans aren't silly enough to believe coronavirus title fears' - Klopp1,392 views • 19 hours ago
'I have a wonderful team' - Zidane lauds Real after Clasico win491 views • 24 hours ago
Arteta: This doesn’t make up for Europa League exit29 views • 28 minutes ago
Lampard: They have become human for one game28 views • 16 minutes ago
Klopp on Watford defeat: 'We were just not good enough'20 views • 22 minutes ago
Is Gabriel Jesus' loyalty to Man City about to be tested by a European giant?3,947 views • 01/03/2020 at 23:49
'Four, not three' - Pep corrects journalist in press conference1,075 views • Yesterday at 00:29
'De Gea is best keeper in world' - Solskjaer defends De Gea116 views • 01/03/2020 at 23:49
More videos
Chong swapping United for a European powerhouse - Euro Papers
'Liverpool fans aren't silly enough to believe coronavirus title fears' - Klopp
'I have a wonderful team' - Zidane lauds Real after Clasico win
Lampard: They have become human for one game
Klopp on Watford defeat: 'We were just not good enough'
'Spectacular skiing' - Pinturault triumphs in Hinterstoder