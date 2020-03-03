Football > The Emirates FA Cup VIDEO - Jurgen Klopp on Watford defeat: 'We were just not good enough'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended his players after they lost their first Premier League game in 422 days following a 3-0 defeat to Watford. Klopp was speaking ahead of the clash with Chelsea in the FA Cup.