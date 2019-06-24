VIDEO - The Football Show: Was angry Phil Neville deflecting from Lionesses’ poor performance?
See moreSee less
The Football Show
Just now
The Football Show
The Football Show: Was angry Phil Neville deflecting from Lionesses’ poor performance?49 views • Just now
The Football Show: Football might finally be coming home4,532 views • 15/06/2019 at 10:45
The Football Show: Silva the world beater, two sides to England fans, Southgate needs new team spine6,589 views • 10/06/2019 at 16:56
The Football Show On Tour: What England must do to reach a final3,913 views • 10/06/2019 at 16:57
😲 Liverpool's season was more special than Manchester City's 😲11,000 views • 02/06/2019 at 15:13
🤔 ‘It’s their year’ – Why Spurs WILL win in Madrid (and why they might not) 🤔5,257 views • 01/06/2019 at 14:02
The Football Show in Madrid: Spurs should NOT start Harry Kane995 views • 01/06/2019 at 13:27
‘Not that impressive’ – Man City’s treble has nothing on United’s 1999 heroics11,542 views • 20/05/2019 at 16:05
‘Arsenal a total joke’ - Alternative Premier League Awards11,870 views • 13/05/2019 at 16:17
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Watch LIVE - Who will host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games?
Euro Papers: Neymar's WhatsApp message confirms stunning Barca return
WATCH - Trezeguet scores first goal of AFCON with lovely solo effort
'No pain' - Murray admits to shock at Queen's
Murray: 'I didn't know I'd be back at this level'
Euro Papers: Arsenal & Spurs set to battle it out for €50m Real Madrid ace