VIDEO - 'They should change my job title' - Pochettino on transfers
See moreSee less
Football
Euro Papers: Spurs and United battle it out for world-class Dybala transfer5,049 views • 22 hours ago
Euro Papers: Shock Prem club closes on Juventus star Moise Kean6,574 views • 29/07/2019 at 13:55
'They should change my job title' - Pochettino on transfers31 views • Just now
'I fell in love with Maradona' - De Rossi at his Boca Juniors presentation444 views • 23 hours ago
Lewandowski 'regrets' Hummels decision 'not to help us anymore'1,466 views • 29/07/2019 at 13:49
Solskjaer: When Pogba doesn't play it is no longer the starting team165 views • Just now
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have ‘no chance of beating City’ if they repeat Napoli performance1,879 views • 29/07/2019 at 17:57
Euro Papers: Pogba move 'inevitable' as United set price at £180m7,157 views • 28/07/2019 at 12:34
Euro Papers: Arsenal stun rivals to strike €80m Pepe deal7,374 views • 27/07/2019 at 12:28
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Spurs and United battle it out for world-class Dybala transfer
Brad on a Bike: Champagne moments as Wiggins rides the final stage
Euro Papers: Shock Prem club closes on Juventus star Moise Kean
Wiggins podcast: Bernal a 'true sporting hero' after Tour win
24 hours with Daniil Dubov
Demare takes victory in bunched sprint