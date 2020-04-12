Football

VIDEO - Thomas Muller - and his rabbits - send Happy Easter and stay healthy messages

Thomas Muller - and his rabbits - send Happy Easter and stay healthy messages
31 views | 00:14
SNTV

1 hour agoUpdated 25 minutes ago

Bayern Munich and Germany star Thomas Muller posted a video to social media on Sunday in which he wished people a Happy Easter while surrounded by a herd of rabbits.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
More videos