Football

VIDEO - Thomas Tuchel plays down Kylian Mbappe confrontation

Tuchel plays down Mbappe confrontation
Eurosport

22 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has played down his confrontation with Kylian Mbappe in the club's 5-0 win over Montpellier on Saturday.
Football


