Football

VIDEO - 'Timing is everything’ – Erling Haaland on transfers

'Timing is everything’ – Haaland on transfers
9 views | 03:56
Eurosport

18 minutes agoUpdated Just now

In an exclusive interview with Eurosport Norway Erling Haaland discusses what he looks for when moving clubs.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Game of Opinions
More videos