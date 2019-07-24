Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Paulo Dybala willing to leave Juventus to help Paul Pogba pursuit

Euro Papers: Dybala willing to leave Juve to help Pogba pursuit
2,795 views | 01:19
Euro Papers

47 minutes agoUpdated 31 minutes ago

Reports in Italy claim Paulo Dybala is willing to leave Juventus to help the Serie A champions pursue midfielder Paul Pogba.
Euro Papers


