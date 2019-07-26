Euro Papers: Prem giants panic as club meets Pepe asking price

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Premier League giants panic as club meets Nicolas Pepe asking price
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Prem giants panic as club meets Pepe asking price1,092 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Milinkovic-Savic's agent arrives in London for United talks4,480 views • 22 hours ago
Euro Papers: Dybala willing to leave Juve to help Pogba pursuit5,553 views • 24/07/2019 at 13:27
Euro Papers: Inter turn to Dzeko as Man Utd dig in over Lukaku price4,174 views • 23/07/2019 at 12:35
Euro Papers: Real Madrid using Gareth Bale as bait to get Neymar6,304 views • 22/07/2019 at 13:17
Euro Papers: Furious PSG want Neymar gone, target Juventus star to replace him8,777 views • 21/07/2019 at 14:14
Euro Papers: Emery 'demands' Arsenal sign Real Madrid star next week7,849 views • 20/07/2019 at 13:26
Euro Papers: Neymar in talks to join Ronaldo at Juve11,103 views • 19/07/2019 at 14:42
Euro Papers: The 'three keys' to Pogba's Juve return6,401 views • 18/07/2019 at 15:38
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
#AskMattAnything: With special guest Bradley Wiggins
WATCH - Incredible moment as Alaphilippe gives his yellow jersey to shivering young relative
The Breakaway: Thomas needs to take control and attack now
'Quintana comes out to play!' with glorious Stage 18 win
#WeCareDoYou – Arsenal fans in America slam owners
'Ineos left it too late!' - Wiggins and Smith react to Alaphilippe resurgence