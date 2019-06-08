VIDEO - Euro Papers: Yannick Carrasco set for Arsenal switch
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Yannick Carrasco set for Arsenal switch3,088 views • Just now
Euro Papers - Are Barcelona coming for Marcus Rashford?6,425 views • 24 hours ago
Euro Papers: Liverpool in £70m Pepe deal beating United to winger18,247 views • 06/06/2019 at 12:22
Euro Papers: Mbappe 'hands in transfer request'15,554 views • 05/06/2019 at 14:50
Euro Papers: Will Liverpool demolish United's De Ligt dream?10,028 views • 05/06/2019 at 10:52
Euro Papers: Mo Salah targeted by Real Madrid8,921 views • 03/06/2019 at 14:43
Euro Papers: Spurs discussed Eriksen sale with Real before Madrid final10,228 views • 02/06/2019 at 13:16
Euro Papers: Legal threats force Barca to pursue Neymar over Griezmann9,259 views • 01/06/2019 at 15:54
Euro Papers: Bruno Fernandes could sign for United 'this week'3,800 views • 31/05/2019 at 14:19
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Djokovic furious with umpire - 'Well done man, you made yourself a name'
Highlights: Rafael Nadal outclasses Roger Federer
60 Second Pro - Vondrousova talks us through how to nail a drop shot
The moment Nadal knocked out Federer
Croft: The wind was ‘absolutely horrendous’ in Federer-Nadal
Embarrassing Halloween costumes and tennis highlights - Barty's Instagram Interview