VIDEO - Euro Papers: Barca cash flow crisis could open Neymar door for Real
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
38 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Barca cash flow crisis could open Neymar door for Real3,365 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Arsenal deal for French starlet 'essentially complete'8,835 views • Yesterday at 12:57
Euro Papers: Barcelona make Coutinho decision amid Liverpool and PSG interest13,754 views • 08/07/2019 at 13:18
Euro Papers: Real Madrid want Pogba deal done by Tuesday9,190 views • 07/07/2019 at 15:41
Euro Papers: Shock twist as PSG offer Barca target Neymar to Real Madrid16,196 views • 06/07/2019 at 11:09
Euro Papers: Real Madrid star 'has four offers, wants to leave'13,809 views • 05/07/2019 at 12:56
Euro Papers: Messi and Neymar have 'secret meeting' over Barca return10,553 views • 04/07/2019 at 13:03
Euro Papers: Real Madrid want Bale included in Pogba swap deal12,432 views • 03/07/2019 at 11:08
Euro Papers: Neymar Sr. denies Barcelona rumour8,057 views • 02/07/2019 at 13:36
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Arsenal deal for French starlet 'essentially complete'
The Breakaway - Brad, Blythe and Orla on Alaphilippe's red-hot form and Cav's punditry credentials
‘Media agenda’ exists against Paul Pogba
Euro Papers: Barcelona make Coutinho decision amid Liverpool and PSG interest
Stage 4 highlights: Viviani clinches Stage 4 win, Alaphilippe stays in yellow
Peter Sagan: I was pretty nervous