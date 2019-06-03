Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Champions League final hero Mo Salah targeted by Real Madrid

Euro Papers: Mo Salah targeted by Real Madrid
248 views | 01:57
Euro Papers

Just now

Look away now Liverpool fans, because reports from Spain insist Champions League final hero Mo Salah is being targeted for a monster summer transfer by Real Madrid...
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos