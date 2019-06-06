VIDEO - Euro Papers: Liverpool in £70m Pepe deal beating United to winger
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Liverpool in £70m Pepe deal beating United to winger2,712 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Mbappe 'hands in transfer request'14,951 views • 21 hours ago
Euro Papers: Will Liverpool demolish United's De Ligt dream?9,829 views • Yesterday at 10:52
Euro Papers: Mo Salah targeted by Real Madrid8,829 views • 03/06/2019 at 14:43
Euro Papers: Spurs discussed Eriksen sale with Real before Madrid final10,206 views • 02/06/2019 at 13:16
Euro Papers: Legal threats force Barca to pursue Neymar over Griezmann9,249 views • 01/06/2019 at 15:54
Euro Papers: Bruno Fernandes could sign for United 'this week'3,767 views • 31/05/2019 at 14:19
Euro Papers: Coutinho in Premier League return?9,868 views • 30/05/2019 at 14:17
Euro Papers: Eden Hazard presentation at Real Madrid next week12,915 views • 29/05/2019 at 14:06
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Sterling 'fuming' after England captaincy gaffe
How many more Roland Garros titles can Nadal win?
Santos: Ronaldo is a football genius - as simple as that
Can Roger finally beat Rafa at Roland Garros?
Van Dijk praises Kane, but knew he wouldn't be 100% for Champions League final
Ilkay Gundogan: 'No danger' of Sane leaving City, he wants to stay