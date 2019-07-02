VIDEO - Euro Papers: Neymar Sr. denies Barcelona rumour
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
4 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Neymar Sr. denies Barcelona rumour2,494 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Neymar 'on strike' at PSG to force Barcelona return9,356 views • 22 hours ago
Euro Papers: I want Juve switch, Pogba tells Sarri11,033 views • 30/06/2019 at 13:15
Euro Papers: Neymar AND Griezmann on cusp of Barca moves12,113 views • 29/06/2019 at 14:01
Euro Papers: James Rodriguez’s dad reveals his next destination12,314 views • 28/06/2019 at 13:45
Euro Papers: PSG demand two Barcelona stars in ‘Operation Neymar’14,545 views • 27/06/2019 at 15:19
Euro Papers: Neymar to take huge pay cut to return to Barcelona1,532 views • 25/06/2019 at 17:22
Euro Papers: Arsenal & Spurs set to battle it out for €50m Real Madrid ace10,323 views • 24/06/2019 at 13:13
Euro Papers: Neymar's WhatsApp message confirms stunning Barca return22,879 views • 23/06/2019 at 13:54
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos