Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Real Madrid launch "Operation €200m" to sign Paul Pogba

Euro Papers: Real Madrid launch "Operation €200m" to sign Paul Pogba
6,940 views | 01:45
Euro Papers

42 minutes agoUpdated

In today's Euro Papers Real Madrid launch an ambitious plan to sign Paul Pogba.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos