Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Spurs-bound Fernandes humiliates United

Euro Papers: Spurs-bound Fernandes humiliates United
6,406 views | 01:28
Eurosport

10 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Bruno Fernandes is close to securing a move to Champions League finalists Tottenham despite being offered more cash to join Manchester United.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Football
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos