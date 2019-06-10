Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Football news: Kylian Mbappe desperate for €230m Real Madrid transfer

Euro Papers: Mbappe desperate for €230m Real Madrid transfer
view | 01:57
Euro Papers

Just now

Top Spanish newspaper ABC is reporting that Kylian Mbappé is so fed up with PSG's favouritism of Neymar, that his father is working on a €230m transfer to Real Madrid - for this summer...
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos