Euro Papers: Neymar's WhatsApp message confirms stunning Barca return

VIDEO - Football news - Neymar confirms stunning Barcelona return in WhatsApp message
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
25 minutes agoUpdated 19 minutes ago
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Neymar's WhatsApp message confirms stunning Barca return10,473 views • 19 minutes ago
Euro Papers: Neymar & Griezmann? Barca plot shock double deal9,855 views • 23 hours ago
Euro Papers: Real Madrid's secret plan to land Mbappe5,813 views • 21/06/2019 at 14:38
Euro Papers: Neymar tells PSG he is never coming back1,261 views • 20/06/2019 at 15:20
Euro Papers: Paul Pogba picks Juventus over Real Madrid421 views • 19/06/2019 at 13:51
Euro Papers: Pogba to hand in transfer request7,831 views • 17/06/2019 at 15:04
Euro Papers: Juventus on red alert after Paul Pogba hints at Manchester United exit9,762 views • 16/06/2019 at 12:59
Euro Papers: Real ready £150m Pogba bid after 'negative Eriksen reports'15,580 views • 14/06/2019 at 13:17
Euro Papers: Griezmann move to Barcelona ‘agreed’ in further humiliation for United11,695 views • 13/06/2019 at 12:38
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
WATCH - Trezeguet scores first goal of AFCON with lovely solo effort
Euro Papers: Real Madrid's secret plan to land Mbappe
'I've never seen anything like that before!' - Rea's bizarre crash in Misano
The finish: Rea holds off Razgatlioglu to win at Misano
'Wow! Absolutely unbelievable!' - Bautista crashes in Race Two
Euro Papers: Neymar & Griezmann? Barca plot shock double deal