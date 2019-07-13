Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Football news: Ronaldo 'courting' key as Juve end United's De Ligt dream

Euro Papers: Ronaldo 'courting' key as Juve end United's De Ligt dream
6,714 views | 01:20
Euro Papers

35 minutes agoUpdated 28 minutes ago

Matthijs de Ligt will sign for Juventus imminently, ending Manchester United’s hopes, and Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly played a key role in the move…
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos