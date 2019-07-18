Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Football news: The 'three keys' to Paul Pogba's Juventus return from United

Euro Papers: The 'three keys' to Pogba's Juve return
2,321 views | 01:24
Euro Papers

Just now

Agent Mino Raiola could be on the cusp of another big deal - Paul Pogba's return to Juventus from Manchester United. And there are three 'keys' for the switch to work...
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos