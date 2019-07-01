Euro Papers: Neymar 'on strike' at PSG to force Barcelona return

Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Neymar 'on strike' at PSG to force Barcelona return

According to Sport, Neymar is now 'on strike' at PSG in a bid to force through a return to Barcelona.
