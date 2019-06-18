Football > Transfers

VIDEO - ‘Play where you can be happy’ - Tite's message to Neymar

‘Play where you can be happy’ - Tite's message to Neymar
1 hour ago

Brazil manager Tite believes that Neymar should play where he is happy.
