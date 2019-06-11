Football > Transfers

Real Madrid's Zidane "all in" for Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Euro Papers: Real Madrid now "all in" for Pogba
31 minutes agoUpdated 23 minutes ago

According to their favourite propaganda merchants, Marca - Real Madrid have decided to make Paul Pogba their marquee 'galactico' transfer for the summer - but how will they make Manchester United sell?
