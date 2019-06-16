Football > Transfers

VIDEO - WATCH - Paul Pogba admits he is considering a new challenge

WATCH - Pogba admits he is considering a new challenge
122 views | 00:39
Eurosport

17 minutes agoUpdated 12 minutes ago

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has admitted that he is considering a fresh challenge for his career.
See moreSee less

Football


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos