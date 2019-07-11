Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Antoine Griezmann’s next club confirmed, PSG panic over Neymar

Euro Papers: Griezmann’s next club confirmed, PSG panic over Neymar
7,093 views | 01:48
Euro Papers

7 minutes ago

Two reports in Spain claim Antoine Griezmann is finally close to a transfer, while PSG are panicking over Neymar.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos