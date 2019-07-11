Euro Papers: Griezmann’s next club confirmed, PSG panic over Neymar

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Antoine Griezmann’s next club confirmed, PSG panic over Neymar
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
7 minutes ago
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Griezmann’s next club confirmed, PSG panic over Neymar7,093 views • 7 minutes ago
Euro Papers: Barca cash flow crisis could open Neymar door for Real7,912 views • 14 hours ago
Euro Papers: Arsenal deal for French starlet 'essentially complete'9,221 views • 14 hours ago
Euro Papers: Barcelona make Coutinho decision amid Liverpool and PSG interest14,363 views • 14 hours ago
Euro Papers: Real Madrid want Pogba deal done by Tuesday9,206 views • 07/07/2019 at 15:41
Euro Papers: Shock twist as PSG offer Barca target Neymar to Real Madrid16,236 views • 06/07/2019 at 11:09
Euro Papers: Real Madrid star 'has four offers, wants to leave'13,840 views • 05/07/2019 at 12:56
Euro Papers: Messi and Neymar have 'secret meeting' over Barca return10,557 views • 04/07/2019 at 13:03
Euro Papers: Real Madrid want Bale included in Pogba swap deal12,444 views • 03/07/2019 at 11:08
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
La Planche des Belles Filles 2012 - A moment Bradley Wiggins will never forget
Euro Papers: Barca cash flow crisis could open Neymar door for Real
Full highlights of a Sagan masterclass in Stage 5
Gallopin gets stopped by... an umbrella
Euro Papers: Arsenal deal for French starlet 'essentially complete'
Nigeria hit late winner to reach semi-finals