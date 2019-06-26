Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Barcelona eye Victor Lindelof as shock alternative to Matthijs De Ligt

Euro Papers: Barcelona eye Lindelof as shock alternative to De Ligt
Barcelona are considering a swoop for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof after falling behind in the race for Dutch sensation Matthijs de Ligt, according to a report from Spain…
