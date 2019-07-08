Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Barcelona make Philippe Coutinho decision amid Liverpool and PSG interest

Euro Papers: Barcelona make Coutinho decision amid Liverpool and PSG interest
6,883 views | 01:52
Euro Papers

22 minutes agoUpdated 4 minutes ago

Barcelona have finally made a decision over the future of Philippe Coutinho with PSG and Liverpool eager to sign the star forward.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos