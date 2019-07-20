Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Emery 'demands' Arsenal sign Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos next week

Euro Papers: Emery 'demands' Arsenal sign Real Madrid star next week
1,562 views | 01:47
Euro Papers

Just now

Arsenal are reportedly poised to sign Real Madrid starlet Dani Ceballos, and Unai Emery is demanding the club wrap up the deal next week.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos