Football > Transfers

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Real Madrid want Gareth Bale included in Paul Pogba swap deal

Euro Papers: Real Madrid want Bale included in Pogba swap deal
1,878 views | 01:33
Euro Papers

Just now

Real Madrid want Paul Pogba, and they also want to get rid of Gareth Bale. According to a big report in the Spanish press, the club believe they can do both thanks to Manchester United.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos