Euro Papers: Real Madrid want Bale included in Pogba swap deal

VIDEO - Euro Papers: Real Madrid want Gareth Bale included in Paul Pogba swap deal
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Real Madrid want Bale included in Pogba swap deal1,878 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Neymar Sr. denies Barcelona rumour7,332 views • 21 hours ago
Euro Papers: Neymar 'on strike' at PSG to force Barcelona return9,756 views • 01/07/2019 at 14:34
Euro Papers: I want Juve switch, Pogba tells Sarri11,134 views • 30/06/2019 at 13:15
Euro Papers: Neymar AND Griezmann on cusp of Barca moves12,149 views • 29/06/2019 at 14:01
Euro Papers: James Rodriguez’s dad reveals his next destination12,349 views • 28/06/2019 at 13:45
Euro Papers: PSG demand two Barcelona stars in ‘Operation Neymar’14,572 views • 27/06/2019 at 15:19
Euro Papers: Neymar to take huge pay cut to return to Barcelona1,535 views • 25/06/2019 at 17:22
Euro Papers: Arsenal & Spurs set to battle it out for €50m Real Madrid ace10,325 views • 24/06/2019 at 13:13
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos