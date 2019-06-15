VIDEO - Euro Papers: Six-way battle for Coutinho after Copa masterclass
See moreSee less
Football
Euro Papers: Real ready £150m Pogba bid after 'negative Eriksen reports'14,026 views • Yesterday at 13:17
Hazard: I hope I'll be a Galactico one day1,499 views • Yesterday at 08:38
Euro Papers: Six-way battle for Coutinho after Copa masterclass2,179 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Griezmann move to Barcelona ‘agreed’ in further humiliation for United11,281 views • 13/06/2019 at 12:38
Eden Hazard is unveiled to the crowd at the Bernabeu5,569 views • Yesterday at 09:42
The Football Show: Football might finally be coming home3,604 views • 4 hours ago
Phil Neville wary of Argentina rivalry ahead of World Cup showdown252 views • Yesterday at 10:05
Euro Papers: PSG snatch De Ligt from Barcelona's grasp11,734 views • 12/06/2019 at 13:57
Transfer Focus - Is Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United's right-back solution?1,950 views • 12/06/2019 at 15:45
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Real ready £150m Pogba bid after 'negative Eriksen reports'
Hazard: I hope I'll be a Galactico one day
Euro Papers: Griezmann move to Barcelona ‘agreed’ in further humiliation for United
Eden Hazard is unveiled to the crowd at the Bernabeu
How to prepare for 24 Hours of Le Mans
The Football Show: Football might finally be coming home