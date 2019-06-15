Football > Transfers

Euro Papers: Six-way battle for Coutinho after Copa masterclass

Euro Papers: Six-way battle for Coutinho after Copa masterclass
Philippe Coutinho put himself in the shop window with two goals in Brazil's 3-0 win over Bolivia at the Copa America as PSG, Manchester City and Chelsea lead a six-way battle to land the Barca playmaker.
