Football video - Euro Papers: Arsenal deal for William Saliba 'essentially complete'
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Arsenal deal for French starlet 'essentially complete'1,618 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Barcelona make Coutinho decision amid Liverpool and PSG interest13,015 views • 23 hours ago
Euro Papers: Real Madrid want Pogba deal done by Tuesday9,109 views • 07/07/2019 at 15:41
Euro Papers: Shock twist as PSG offer Barca target Neymar to Real Madrid16,121 views • 06/07/2019 at 11:09
Euro Papers: Real Madrid star 'has four offers, wants to leave'13,779 views • 05/07/2019 at 12:56
Euro Papers: Messi and Neymar have 'secret meeting' over Barca return10,542 views • 04/07/2019 at 13:03
Euro Papers: Real Madrid want Bale included in Pogba swap deal12,414 views • 03/07/2019 at 11:08
Euro Papers: Neymar Sr. denies Barcelona rumour8,044 views • 02/07/2019 at 13:36
Euro Papers: Neymar 'on strike' at PSG to force Barcelona return9,925 views • 01/07/2019 at 14:34
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
The Breakaway - Brad, Blythe and Orla on Alaphilippe's red-hot form and Cav's punditry credentials
Euro Papers: Barcelona make Coutinho decision amid Liverpool and PSG interest
Watch the shootout drama as Tunisia vs Ghana goes to penalties in AFCON
Geraint Thomas - 'It feels totally different being defending champion, but it's a nice boost'
Julian Alaphilippe: I pushed myself to the limit for the yellow jersey
Rapinoe: We don't want to go to White House... maybe Trump sent invite by mail