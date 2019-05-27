Football video – Euro Papers: Bale and Isco lead £300m Real Madrid exodus to fund Mbappe move
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
1 hour ago
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Bale and Isco lead £300m Real Madrid exodus to fund Mbappe move7,770 views • 1 hour ago
Euro Papers: Manchester City hijack Matthijs De Ligt deal as United pull out16,827 views • Yesterday at 12:10
Euro Papers: Bayern ‘convince’ Leroy Sane into Bargain £70m move8,967 views • 25/05/2019 at 12:44
Euro Papers: ANOTHER source says De Ligt will reject Barcelona12,777 views • 24/05/2019 at 13:07
Euro Papers: Mbappe wants astounding £240m Real Madrid move16,120 views • 23/05/2019 at 12:46
Euro Papers: Will United 'hijack' De Ligt's Barca deal?9,211 views • 22/05/2019 at 15:45
Euro Papers: Lampard to replace Juventus-bound Sarri as Chelsea manager17,764 views • 21/05/2019 at 13:48
Euro Papers: Joao Felix 'forced' into Manchester United transfer?18,914 views • 20/05/2019 at 18:19
Euro Papers - Gareth Bale to lead nine-man Real Madrid exodus18,384 views • 19/05/2019 at 12:20
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights: Konta finally wins at Roland Garros
‘It’s brutal’ – Wiggins on Team Sky’s constant pursuit of success
Play of the Day: 😲 'Never try that with Federer!'
Highlights: Carapaz extends lead in GC after Roglic woes
Roglic crashes, almost topples over road barrier
Cataldo ends 10-year wait for Giro triumph