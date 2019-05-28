Football > Transfers

Football video – Euro Papers: Barcelona set to sell Ousmane Dembele as United eye £88million deal

Euro Papers: Barcelona set to sell Dembele as United eye £88m deal
4,931 views | 01:34
Euro Papers

2 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Barcelona are targeting a big squad restructure this summer and that means selling players like Ousmane Dembele, according to a report in Spain.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos