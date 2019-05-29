Football > Transfers

Football video - Euro Papers: Eden Hazard presentation at Real Madrid next week

Euro Papers: Eden Hazard presentation at Real Madrid next week
6,511 views | 01:13
Euro Papers

1 minute agoUpdated Just now

Eden Hazard will be presented as a Real Madrid player on June 3, according to a reliable report in Spain.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos