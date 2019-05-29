Football video - Euro Papers: Eden Hazard presentation at Real Madrid next week
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
1 minute agoUpdated Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Eden Hazard presentation at Real Madrid next week6,511 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Barcelona set to sell Dembele as United eye £88m deal14,062 views • Yesterday at 12:52
Euro Papers: Bale and Isco lead £300m Real Madrid exodus to fund Mbappe move12,087 views • 27/05/2019 at 12:59
Euro Papers: Manchester City hijack Matthijs De Ligt deal as United pull out17,215 views • 26/05/2019 at 12:10
Euro Papers: Bayern ‘convince’ Leroy Sane into Bargain £70m move9,062 views • 25/05/2019 at 12:44
Euro Papers: ANOTHER source says De Ligt will reject Barcelona12,826 views • 24/05/2019 at 13:07
Euro Papers: Mbappe wants astounding £240m Real Madrid move16,213 views • 23/05/2019 at 12:46
Euro Papers: Will United 'hijack' De Ligt's Barca deal?9,256 views • 22/05/2019 at 15:45
Euro Papers: Lampard to replace Juventus-bound Sarri as Chelsea manager17,821 views • 21/05/2019 at 13:48
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
‘Start writing history’ – Commissioner McEnroe’s message for Kyrgios
Klopp has pop at Pep ahead of Champions League final
Tuchel exclusive: Neymar takes everything to heart
Watch Bradley Wiggins rant about Engels and lack of support for Roglic
60 Second Pro - Mastering the serve with Cilic
Tuchel exclusive: Mbappe even counts goals in training!