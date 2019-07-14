Football > Transfers

Football video - Euro Papers: James Rodriguez ditches Napoli for Real Madrid rival

Euro Papers: James Rodriguez ditches Napoli for Real Madrid rival
3,304 views | 01:06
Euro Papers

Just nowUpdated

James Rodriguez wants to stay in Madrid next season – but not for the club you might think, say Marca…
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos