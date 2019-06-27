Football video - Euro Papers: PSG demand two Barcelona stars in ‘Operation Neymar’
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
18 minutes agoUpdated 12 minutes ago
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: PSG demand two Barcelona stars in ‘Operation Neymar’6,913 views • 12 minutes ago
Euro Papers: Neymar to take huge pay cut to return to Barcelona1,448 views • 25/06/2019 at 17:22
Euro Papers: Arsenal & Spurs set to battle it out for €50m Real Madrid ace10,252 views • 24/06/2019 at 13:13
Euro Papers: Neymar's WhatsApp message confirms stunning Barca return22,344 views • 23/06/2019 at 13:54
Euro Papers: Neymar & Griezmann? Barca plot shock double deal10,463 views • 22/06/2019 at 15:22
Euro Papers: Real Madrid's secret plan to land Mbappe6,214 views • 21/06/2019 at 14:38
Euro Papers: Neymar tells PSG he is never coming back1,365 views • 20/06/2019 at 15:20
Euro Papers: Paul Pogba picks Juventus over Real Madrid509 views • 19/06/2019 at 13:51
Euro Papers: Pogba to hand in transfer request7,860 views • 17/06/2019 at 15:04
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Salah opens account for tournament with clever finish
"I'm absolutely lost for words..." - Watch astonishing miss of the tournament contender!
Watch Jabeur beat Konta with match-point ace
'I'm trying to decide which one worse' - Another shocking miss!
Euro Papers: Barcelona eye Lindelof as shock alternative to De Ligt
All Access: As a human race, cutting emissions is something we need to be focusing on