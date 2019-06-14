Euro Papers: Real ready £150m Pogba bid & drop interest in ‘bad attitude’ Eriksen

Football > Transfers

Football video – Euro Papers: Real Madrid drop Christian Eriksen and go for Paul Pogba transfer

Real ready £150m Pogba bid & drop interest in 'bad attitude' Eriksen
Just nowUpdated

Real Madrid have dropped their interest in Christian Eriksen for a bizarre reason, opting for £150m Paul Pogba.
