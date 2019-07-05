Football video - Euro Papers: Real Madrid star Marcelo 'has four offers, wants to leave'
See moreSee less
Euro Papers
Just now
Euro Papers
Euro Papers: Real Madrid star 'has four offers, wants to leave'4,900 views • Just now
Euro Papers: Messi and Neymar have 'secret meeting' over Barca return10,024 views • 23 hours ago
Euro Papers: Real Madrid want Bale included in Pogba swap deal12,183 views • 03/07/2019 at 11:08
Euro Papers: Neymar Sr. denies Barcelona rumour7,917 views • 02/07/2019 at 13:36
Euro Papers: Neymar 'on strike' at PSG to force Barcelona return9,878 views • 01/07/2019 at 14:34
Euro Papers: I want Juve switch, Pogba tells Sarri11,206 views • 30/06/2019 at 13:15
Euro Papers: Neymar AND Griezmann on cusp of Barca moves12,192 views • 29/06/2019 at 14:01
Euro Papers: James Rodriguez’s dad reveals his next destination12,426 views • 28/06/2019 at 13:45
Euro Papers: PSG demand two Barcelona stars in ‘Operation Neymar’14,621 views • 27/06/2019 at 15:19
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins picks his top 5 cycling team-mates
'She's going to be world number one' - McEnroe backs Gauff
Top 10 best goals of the AFCON group stage
Thomas leads Team Ineos out at Tour team presentation
Frank Lampard not dwelling on Eden Hazard departure
De Jong: Philosophy of Ajax and Barcelona is similar... I'll enjoy it here