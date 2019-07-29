Football > Transfers

Football video - Euro Papers: Shock Premier League club closes on Juventus star Moise Kean

Euro Papers: Shock Prem club closes on Juventus star Moise Kean
3,058 views | 01:22
Euro Papers

25 minutes agoUpdated 18 minutes ago

Moise Kean has hit headlines in Italy after closing on a move to a surprise Premier League club.
See moreSee less

Euro Papers


View moreMore videos of Euro Papers
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos